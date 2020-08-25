3-car collision shuts down traffic on Airport Road for 40 minutes; crash caught on video

ST. GEORGE — A three-vehicle crash was set in motion Tuesday morning at the intersection of Bluff Street and St. George Boulevard when a left turn was interrupted as the driver crossed paths with a second car. All vehicles were heavily damaged, and traffic on Airport Road was at a standstill for more than 40 minutes.
Shortly after 8 a.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to a crash just west of the intersection where St. George Boulevard turns into Airport Road involving a gold Toyota Avalon, a silver BMW and a dark blue Hyundai 4-door passenger car.
St. George Police Office Andy Mickelson told St. George News the BMW had been heading south on Bluff Street in the right lane while the Hyundai was coming north and had entered the left-turn lane for Airport Road. The Toyota was stopped on Airport Road “waiting patiently for the light,” Mickelson said, to make a left turn and head north on Bluff Street.
As the BMW entered the intersection, the Hyundai crossed directly in its path and was struck broadside. The force of the impact sent the Hyundai into the Toyota, causing the airbags in two of the vehicles to deploy upon impact.
The Hyundai was pushed left and smashed into a block barricade on the north shoulder of Airport Road, while the Toyota was sent backward and came to rest on the opposite shoulder of the road.
A short video clip captured from surveillance cameras in the area can be seen in the video at the top of this report.
The collision left all three vehicles completely blocking traffic on Airport Road, including a school bus, until responders were able to clear the crash and reopen the lanes approximately 40 minutes later.
The driver of the Hyundai was later cited for failing to yield on a left turn. All three vehicles sustained heavy damage and were subsequently towed from the scene.
Mickelson told St. George News that none of the drivers reported any serious injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.
This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
