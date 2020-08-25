‘Cool August Nites’ car show goes virtual, raises money for Cedar City teen in a coma

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Check out some of Southern Utah’s finest classic cars while raising money for a local teenager during the virtual “Cool August Nites” car show, hosted by Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick in Cedar City and available to everyone thanks to social media.

“Even though it’s different this year, the purpose is still there,” said Seana Bailey, finance manager at Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick.

The car show will be held as a virtual event for the first time in its 14-year history, with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit 15-year-old Aiden Weakly, a student-athlete who wrestles for Canyon View High School and who sustained severe head injuries in a vehicle accident on July 22.

Following the accident, he was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition, where he remains in a medically induced coma. Bailey said the dealership learned about Weakly through a GoFundMe campaign created on behalf of the family, and she said his story “really tugged our heartstrings.”

Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick has been family-owned and operated in Cedar City since 1931. Every summer, Cool August Nites is eagerly anticipated by the community’s auto enthusiasts to show off their pride and joy, Bailey said.

Some cars have been painstakingly restored over the course of years. Last year’s event saw more than 30 vehicles and around $5,000 raised.

Bailey said that the dealership has found a way to keep everyone safe while ensuring the show goes on by harnessing the power of social media. They reached out to a production team from Los Angeles, who spent two days in Cedar City taking photos and videos of the entries.

The car show will be held as a live event via Facebook from 5:30-7 p.m. on Aug. 27. Entries are displayed in a photo gallery with information on each vehicle and its history. Whichever vehicle garners the most likes, comments and shares will be crowned the winner and displayed on the promotional T-shirts for next year’s event.

As in years past, a raffle will be held with chances to win gift cards and other prizes, including a 55-inch television. Tickets cost $1 each or $3 for a pack of five and are available to purchase until noon on the day of the event at the dealership, located at 360 N. Main St. in Cedar City.

Erik Nelson, general sales manager at Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick, told St. George News that numerous local businesses – from restaurants and drugstores to salons and banks – have pitched in by donating either prizes or cash.

“Everybody wants to be involved,” he said. “It’s just the right thing to be doing for a family that needs some help.”

If you have a must-see set of wheels, Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick is still accepting entries through Aug. 26. Participants may fill out an entry form either by phone or in person and submit their own photos or have some taken at the dealership. The entry fee of $25 includes a T-shirt.

Entries are open to classic cruisers, modern muscle cars and everything in between; tricked-out trucks, motorcycles, side-by-sides and even boats. Everyone is invited to show off their rides while raising as much money as possible for the Weakly family.

“It’s about the cars, but it’s more about helping a local family in need,” Nelson said. “If you have the ability to help, please do so.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Event details

What: Cool August Nites Virtual Car Show.

When: Thursday, Aug. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Online event.

Tickets: Free to view online; raffle tickets $1 each or five for $3; vehicle entry $25

Resources: Facebook | Website .

Resources

Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick | Address: 360 N. Main St., Cedar City | Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Telephone: 435-572-4176 | Website .

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.