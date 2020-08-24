Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

At the Greenville Fire near the campground at Minersville Reservoir in Beaver County, Utah, Aug 22, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver County Commission, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22-23.

ST. GEORGE — In what is believed to be the largest sex offender enforcement operation in Utah’s history, United States Marshals and 11 local police agencies participated in “Operation Reboot,” including the two law enforcement agencies in Southern Utah, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

ST. GEORGE — Late on Friday night, the St. George Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire on the Banded Hills near the St. George Airport. The fire was burned on the northeastern end of the hills, closest to the airport.

ST. GEORGE —A lighting-caused fire in Beaver County south of the Minersville Reservoir that ignited Saturday afternoon has grown to 1,800 acres.

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters in Beaver County are now battling blazes on two fronts after the 1,800 acre Greenville Fire was joined by the “Baboon Fire,” a lightning-caused wildfire that has burned through more than 300 acres near Minersville Sunday.

FEATURE — Southern Utah and Northern Arizona are replete with stories of enterprising families who saw potential in the tourism market created by the area’s close proximity to several national parks, from Jacob Lake Inn near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim to the Thunderbird Restaurant and Lodge in Mt. Carmel Junction. Those sold passersbys gas and food and later provided lodging.

