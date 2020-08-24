Ask a Local Expert: What are the health benefits of IV hydration therapy?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Are scorching temperatures or back-to-school stressors dragging you down? Or maybe you need a jump start to your weight loss program or a boost to your athletic activities. If so, an infusion from Prime IV Hydration & Wellness might be exactly what you need to revitalize.

Heidi Neville, regional developer for the Prime IV Hydration St. George clinic, said that IV hydration therapy assists with fighting fatigue and other maladies as well as providing a boost to your overall health and wellness.

“Getting an IV can be the quickest, most effective way to deliver crucial fluid and nutrients throughout your body,” Neville said.

See how an infusion from Prime IV Hydration can revitalize your health in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

Neville said that IV hydration therapy is a great option for anyone seeking to improve their health from the inside out. Drips can be used not only in the treatment of illnesses and nutrient deficiencies but also as part of a proactive approach to maintaining optimal health.

Prime IV Hydration curates customized infusions for a variety of customer needs, from boosting athletic performance and fighting the visual effects of aging to lessening the duration of colds and alleviating the symptoms of jet lag, just to name a few.

These proprietary blends of minerals, vitamins, amino acids and fluids are administered directly into the bloodstream, allowing cells to quickly access important nutrients and unlock their fullest potential. Only about 20% of a vitamin’s potency is absorbed by the body when taken orally, but hydration therapy bypasses the digestive system for maximum efficiency.

“You deserve to feel good,” Neville said. “Let’s activate your health.”

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is located in the Rio Plaza Shopping Center at 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 104 in St. George. Visit their website to learn more.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.