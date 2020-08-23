Traffic alert: Wildfire has I-15 lanes closed off in both directions between Cedar City and Parowan

August 23, 2020
ST. GEORGE — A fire that started Sunday evening has created restrictions in both directions of Interstate 15 in Cedar City and also closed off a lane of the southbound I-15 near Parowan.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, a wildfire is affecting both sides of I-15 at mile post 62, near the exit to state Route 130 in Cedar City.

A Cedar City News reporter reports the northbound I-15 is being closed off completely. The Main Street on-ramp is blocked and all northbound traffic is being forced to exit.

The southbound side is being limited to one lane from mile post 72, about three miles south of Parowan.

UDOT is estimating delays of more than 15 minutes in both directions. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

The fire, first reported around 4:30 p.m., is being attacked with firefighting aircraft.

