UPDATED: Flash flood warning issued as strong thunderstorm moving through Southern Utah

Thunderstorm, as seen from Washington County, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 | Photo by Ben Lindquist, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for parts of Southern Utah, warning of a “strong thunderstorm” Sunday evening.

Updated Aug. 23, 9:50 p.m.: Flood flood warning issued.

At 9:52 p.m., a flash flood warning was issued for South Central Washington County. The advisory is in effect until 12:15 a.m.

This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 3 and 16 and state Route 18 between mile markers 0 and 8.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall of 0.25 to 0.75 inches is expected over the area.

The weather service says some locations that will experience flooding include St. George, Washington City, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins City, Bloomington and Snow Canyon State Park.

Officials describe the storm as “nearly stationary.” Heavy rain is expected to result in flooding on the Arizona Strip, specifically the Mount Trumball Loop Road.

The storm could include half-inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph, according to officials.

Precautions

If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. It is advised not to drive vehicles through flooded roadways.

