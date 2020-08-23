12 Washington City residents apply to fill City Council vacancy

Written by Mori Kessler
August 23, 2020
The Washington City Council during a work meeting, Washington City, Utah, Aug. 27, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler. St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Following Daniel Cluff’s departure from the Washington City Council last month, 12 Washington City residents have answered the call from the city to apply to fill the resulting vacancy on the council.

The Washington City Hall, Washington City, Utah, Aug. 10, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George, News

Applicants had between July 29 and Aug. 19 to submit a letter of intent to seek the appointment, along with answers to a series of questions, including whether or not they intended to run for election in 2021 to retain the council seat if selected.

Applicants also had to meet a series of requirements such as being an American citizen and living in Washington City for at least a year.

Cluff publicly announced he was leaving during a July council meeting in order to pursue a new career opportunity with a youth program in central Utah.

Cluff’s term began in 2017 after his election. The remainder of his term – now up for grabs by applicants – concludes at the end of 2021.

The next step in the process involves being interviewed by the mayor and City Council during the next council meeting to be held at 6 p.m. this upcoming Wednesday at the Washington City Office.

Interviews will either be held in person or over teleconferencing software, with each applicant being allowed up to three minutes to tell the council why they’re the best person for the job.

The applicants who will be interviewed during the council meeting include:

Todd L. Alford Kendall Clements Bret Henderson Ben L. Martinsen
Katie Bingham Quinn Gibson Jacob Kitchen Dave Reisner
Roger M. Bundy Michael Goold Justin LeClair Rick Schofield

Members of the public interested in viewing the upcoming council meeting and subsequent meetings can do so online at Washington City’s YouTube channel.

