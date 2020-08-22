Region 9 boys golf recap: Crimson Cliffs wins Week 3’s blistering match

ST. GEORGE — For the third straight week, Crimson Cliffs High School dominated the Region 9 boys golf match, winning Thursday’s 18-hole contest at SunBrook Golf Club by 23 strokes.

Led by Zach Felts’ four-under-par score of 68, the Mustangs shot 290 as a team, which was eight strokes better than the team scored on that same course last year, Crimson Cliffs head coach Todd Meyer said.

The match was played under blistering temperatures hitting as high as 108 degrees by the time the players finished late in the afternoon.

Rounding out the top four scores for Crimson Cliffs were Boston Bracken with a 73, Lucas Schone with a 74 and Cruz Kirchhausen with a 75.

Coming in second place as a team for the second straight week were the Dixie Flyers, who scored 313 overall, led by Jax McMurdie’s score of 70.

See the chart below for Thursday’s team scores.

Next week’s Region 9 match is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27 at Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George.

Region 9 boys golf results, Week 3

SunBrook, Aug. 20 (18 holes)

Crimson Cliffs 290 Dixie 313 Desert Hills 322 Pine View 323 Hurricane 325 Cedar 337 Snow Canyon 352 Canyon View 366

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.