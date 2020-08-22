Dove Center, BlvdHome partner to make a difference through mattress sales

BlvdHome, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of BlvdHome, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — BlvdHome, a locally owned family business in St. George, has chosen to support Dove Center’s mission of empowering survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence by donating a percentage of proceeds from one of its mattress lines to the organization.

Sales director Jerry Thomas said in a press release that BlvdHome is dedicated to giving back to the community and is doing so by supporting Dove Center through the sales of its HomeTown Collection Mattresses. The mattresses come in multiple sizes from twin to California king and feature different comfort levels.

“BlvdHome has five core values,” Thomas said, “one of which is community contribution. As part of that, we look for those who need help helping themselves. We believe DOVE Center is a perfect fit with this core value.”

Thomas and his team hope to help women and children transition to better lives through their donation, along with the work of Dove to help make a terrible situation into the beginning of a new improved life.

BlvdHome will sell the HomeTown mattresses through February 2021, and 3% of those sales will go directly to Dove Center. Part of the donation will come from the manufacturer and the rest directly from BlvdHome.

The mattresses can be purchased in all three stores — St. George, Cedar City and Mesquite, Nevada — as well as BlvdHome’s Distribution and Clearance Outlet in Hurricane and online.

“We at DOVE are so excited and grateful to have community partners like Jerry and BlvdHome who are dedicated to making a meaningful and lasting impact in the lives of survivors of domestic violence,” Princess Gutierrez, fundraising and grants manager for Dove Center, said in the release. “We hope that the community can support BlvdHome and DOVE through the purchase of a mattress this year.”

