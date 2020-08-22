New brush fire closes part of SR-21 in Beaver County

Written by Mori Kessler
August 22, 2020
Graphic showing the general location of the Greenville Fire near SR-21 and the Minersville Reservoir in Beaver County, Utah. | Graphic courtesy of Utah Fire Info, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — State Route 21 near the Minersville Reservoir in Beaver County has been closed due to a growing wildfire in the area.

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office reported over social media Saturday around 6 p.m. that SR-21 was been closed near the reservoir due to what is being called the Greenville Fire.

The Color County Fire Interagency further reported that air and ground resources are responding to the new blaze.

The fire appears to be located south of the Minersville Reservoir and is estimated to be at 300 acres in size as of 6:40 p.m. Saturday. The fire currently threatens the reservoir and adjacent campground.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

