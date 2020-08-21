Region 9 football scores from Friday night

Highlands at Pine View in St. George, Utah, August 21, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams. St. George News/Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Here are the scores from around Region 9 on Friday night.

Canyon View 61, Grand County 22

Canyon View went up 40-0 by the end of the first half but gave up 22 points in the second before grabbing their second blowout win of the season by 39 points. The Falcons grabbed six of their touchdowns on the ground in their dominant performance.

Juab 30, Cedar 19

After going down 7-0 in the first quarter before gaining a 13-7 lead at the half. Juab then exploded for 26 points in the second half to get the 11 point victory over the Reds on the road.

Roy 24, Dixie 21

The Flyers matched touchdowns with the Royals in the first and third, which knotted the game at 14 going into the fourth quarter. Dixie went up seven in the fourth quarter but Roy scored 10 straight points to grab the win at home.

Hurricane 15, Murray 14

The game was tied at halftime, 7-7, and in a rather slow game, Murray went up seven in the fourth quarter. With less than a minute on the clock, Hurricane scored a touchdown and then got the two-point conversion to win the game at home 15-14.

Alta 54, Desert Hills 14

Desert Hills went up 7-0 in the first quarter but after that, it was all Alta. They scored 34 unanswered points to hand Desert Hills the home loss.

Pine View 21, Highland 13

The defending region champions bounced back after a tough loss last week to beat Highlands at home. Brayden Bunnell accounted for all three of the Panthers’ touchdowns in the win.

Lehi 36, Crimson Cliffs 0

After getting their first win of the season last week, Crimson Cliffs suffered a blowout loss at home to Lehi. Four of Lehi’s five touchdowns came on the ground.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.