Intermountain Healthcare loosens visitor restrictions in hospitals, clinics

Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah, seen on Feb. 13, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As of Friday, visitor restrictions at all Intermountain Healthcare facilities are being eased to allow hospital patients to have more visitors, within certain guidelines.

Under Intermountain’s more restrictive policy that had been in place since mid-July, almost no visitors were allowed – with rare exceptions. Now, however, many patients will be allowed to have one to four visitors, depending on the circumstances, according to information sent from Intermountain Hospital.

“Of course, the ongoing safety of patients, caregivers and our communities remains our top priority,” the press release stated, “but because of decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, rate of positive tests and number of hospitalizations across Intermountain’s service areas, we can safely accommodate more visitors.”

The updated guidelines go into effect Friday at Dixie Regional Medical Center, Cedar City Hospital and all other Intermountain Healthcare facilities throughout Utah and Idaho.

Anyone entering an Intermountain facility will still be required to be screened, have their hands sanitized, wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines, the release states.

Following are the new guidelines for Intermountain hospitals and emergency rooms:

For visitors of patients who are not COVID-19 positive (or are not suspected to be positive):

Patients who are 18 or older may have a maximum of two designated visitors throughout their stay, with a maximum of one visitor at a time.

Patients younger than 18 may have a maximum of two designated visitors at a time, with a maximum of one designated visitor at a time if treatment is occurring in an intensive care area.

As determined by the care team, a maximum of four designated visitors will be allowed for clinical conferences or care planning discussions, with a total of two at the bedside at a time.

Visitors who have cognitive or physical needs and require support to safely arrive at their destination may be allowed help from one companion to enter the facility. Please speak with the front desk upon arrival about specific circumstances.

For visitors of patients that are COVID-19 positive (or are suspected to be positive), no visitors will be allowed, except under the following circumstances:

Patients who are younger than 18 may have a maximum of two designated visitors throughout their stay, with a maximum of one designated visitor at a time.

Patients who need an adult to keep them safe may have a maximum of one healthy designated visitor throughout their stay.

Mothers in labor may have a maximum of one designated visitor throughout their stay.

For patients at the end of life, up to four total designated visitors will be allowed while in the hospital, two at a time in the patient room. These visitors must be older than 12 and must wear specific protective equipment.

As determined by the care team, a maximum of four designated visitors will be allowed for clinical conferences or care planning discussions, with a total of two at the bedside at a time.

Additionally, patients at Intermountain clinics and InstaCare facilities may have a maximum of one person accompany them to an appointment.

