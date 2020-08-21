What’s on the Menu: Jamba | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — For 30 years, Jamba has been serving up quick, delicious smoothies while at the same time adding a host of other healthy and unique options to their menu as they navigate the decades with aplomb and with palate pleasing treats.

Jamba may be turning 30, but thanks to a bevy of fresh ingredients – including plant-based smoothies, fresh juices and healthy bowls full of exotic fruit – it doesn’t look a day over 29.

In this episode of “What’s on the Menu” menu master Sheldon Demke is joined by blonde bombshell and sometimes Carole Baskin impersonator Alisa Huser for a colorful birthday bash, complete with cake batter flavoring and sprinkles.

Join Sheldon and Alisa for a smoothie with sprinkles on episode 58 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

First up for the pair was the Birthday Cake Bash smoothie. The limited edition birthday celebration smoothie is entirely plant-based and features frozen oat milk, mangos, bananas, birthday cake flavoring and rainbow-colored sprinkles.

“It’s like I busted open a birthday piñata, and heaven came pouring out,” Demke said of the smoothie that tastes more like a dessert.

After all that sweetness, Demke and Huser dove into a refreshing and colorful blackberry smoothie, which Huser said is the perfect drink for summer.

“Not only does it taste amazing, the colors just make me happy,” she said. “It’s this combination of colors and flavors, and it’s just summery.”

The pair also dug into the “whirl’d famous” Island Pitaya bowl, which Demke said is just a fancy name for dragon fruit.

Featuring pineapple juice, pitaya, mangos, pineapples, bananas, chia seeds, strawberries, organic granola, blueberries, honey and shredded coconut, the bowl had Demke packing for Polynesia.

“Put me in a grass skirt and send me to the islands,” he said.

Jamba is conveniently located off River Road in St. George and Main Street in Cedar City.

Resources

Jamba | Website.

Locations 473 S. River Road Suite A, St. George. 646 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Hours St. George: Sunday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cedar City: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Telephone St. George, 435-359-1305. Cedar City, 435-263-0497.



