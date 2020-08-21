Police: Driver runs red light, triggers 3-vehicle crash on Bluff Street

Written by Alexa Morgan
August 21, 2020

ST. GEORGE — Police say a driver’s failure to stop at a red light triggered a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bluff Street and Black Ridge Drive Friday afternoon.

A damaged vehicle involved in a three-vehicle collision at Bluff Street and Black Ridge Drive, St. George, Utah, Aug. 21, 2020 | Photo by Alexa Morgan, St. George News

Officer Ean Williams of the St. George Police Department told St. George News that the collision between a brown Chevrolet pickup truck, a silver Lexus sedan and a gray Honda sedan occurred at around 12:30 p.m.

“The pickup truck was in the outside travel lane heading southbound and didn’t see that the light was red,” Williams said. “The Lexus was in the outside travel lane going westbound, coming through the intersection.”

The pickup struck the Lexus on its passenger side. The force of the collision then spun the pickup into the Honda before coming to rest in the middle of the intersection, Williams said.

The driver of the Lexus sustained a small laceration to the bridge of their nose, but no other injuries were reported.

Responders tend to the scene of a three-vehicle collision at Bluff Street and Black Ridge Drive, St. George, Utah, Aug. 21, 2020 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

Both the truck and the Lexus were towed from the scene. The Honda sustained significant damage to its front passenger quarter but was able to be driven away.

Williams said the driver of the pickup was issued a citation for failing to obey the traffic signal.

Traffic was impacted for less than half an hour. Gold Cross Ambulance and the St. George Fire Department responded to the scene alongside the St. George Police Department.

