Cedar City dispatch receives call of bomb placed on unspecified school campus

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Authorities in Cedar City said they received a bomb threat regarding an unspecified school location early Thursday morning and have since been working to make sure all campuses are safe.

In a press release from the Cedar City Police Department, Lt. Jimmy Roden said that at approximately 3:30 a.m., Cedar Communications Center received a “recorded bomb threat.”

“The caller indicated that a nail bomb had been placed ‘on campus,’” Roden said in the release. “The call was brief and void of many details. There were no specific details as to which campus the caller was referring.”

Roden continued to say that all the agencies in Iron County have been working together to check the schools in their respective jurisdictions; however, at this point, while faculty and staff may be on campuses, the majority of schools in the district have not yet resumed instruction.

“The Iron County School district and Southern Utah University have been notified,” Roden said, “and are working with their staff to ensure there is nothing unusual in or around any of the buildings. The FBI has been contacted and asked to assist with the investigation.”

Roden said further details may be made available at a later time.

