Semitrailer fire north of Leeds reduces southbound I-15 to single lane

ST. GEORGE — A semitrailer fire on southbound Interstate 15 near Leeds has closed one lane of travel as of late Thursday afternoon, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Updated 6 p.m., Aug. 20.: Added video and new estimate on clearance time from UDOT.

Located at mile 29, 6 miles north of Leeds, the semitrailer fire was reported around 5 p.m., UDOT reported on Twitter.

UDOT is reporting a 5-15-minute delay for passing motorists with a potential clearance time of 7:10 p.m.

Reader-submitted video of the incident shows the fire has spread from the semitrailer to the brush along the roadside.

