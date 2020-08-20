April 29, 1991 — August 13, 2020

Jacob Grant Haynie was born on April 29, 1991, to Cherise Cazier and Hugo Haynie.

Jacob passed away, at the age of 29 years, on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in St. George, Utah. Jacob was a happy, sweet and sensitive child. He grew up across the west coast including the states of Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Idaho, Washington and Utah. He took pride in his athletic stamina and particularly loved soccer, skateboarding, flag football and climbing.

Jacob attended high school at Walden School of Liberal Arts in Provo, Utah. Jacob was always a protector and defender of the vulnerable; the kind of man who would rather speak up and face consequences rather than look the other way. He made a loyal and generous friend who cared more about giving to others than taking anything for himself.

At age 21, Jacob enlisted in the United States Army where he served for seven years. He used his brilliant mind to train in cyber security, obtain a top-secret clearance and travel the world. He used his body as a vessel of service on the ground and as an airborne soldier. He traded his most prized possession, his able body, to protect our freedoms. This was a heavy price that will never be forgotten. Jacob retired from the military at age 27. He spent his short retirement years with his loved ones and dreamed of becoming a pilot one day.

Jacob was fiercely loyal to the idea of family. He adored children, animals and home-cooked meals. He was married twice but has no children to survive him. He would have been an amazing father to his own children one day. Jacob will be dearly missed by both his biological family and his chosen family.

He is survived by his younger sister, Elizabeth Cazier; his mother, Cherise Cazier; and his father, Hugo Haynie.

Memories of Jacob will be cherished by his adopted family of Monica Riedel Rogers (Brian), Aaron Riedel, Brian Riedel, and Jaquelyn Riedel Carter (Edward).

“We will always remember the way Jacob’s smile could light up a room. We are privileged to have called him family.”

Jacob’s kind and loving heart made an impact on many friends and loved ones who will keep his memory alive. He left behind a legacy of courage, conviction, resiliency and honor.

Jacob’s memorial services will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Friends or loved ones wishing to send flowers for the service can send them to the mortuary. May Jacob’s kind and loving soul rest in peace.