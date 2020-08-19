Fire in hard-to-reach area on Pine Valley Mountain at 0% containment, 1 injured

Fire near Gardner Peak on Pine Valley Mountain, Utah, Aug. 19, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Donnie Poling, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fire that ignited on Pine Valley Mountain in a difficult-to-reach area has reached 15 acres Wednesday.

The fire, which is burning on the west side of Gardner Peak on Pine Valley Mountain around 1-2 miles from Pine Valley and the Pine Valley Campground, is located in a steep, remote and rocky terrain, making it difficult for firefighters to access, according to a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire, which is being fueled by timber, brush and litter, is currently at 0% containment.

Structures in the Pine Valley Campground and in areas of Grass Valley and Pine Valley are being threatened, but no evacuations have been ordered yet. Should evacuations become necessary law enforcement will notify those affected, the release said. If activated, evacuations will follow the Ready, Set, Go program.

The Canal, Gardner Peak, Water Canyon and Cemetery trails have been closed as a result of the blaze.

Fire managers have deployed several ground and aerial resources to help suppress the fire, including four SEATS, two Type 3 helicopters, one Type 1 helicopter, four Type 4 engines, one Type 6 engine, one water tender, and one fiver-person hand crew.

So far there has been one minor injury resulting from the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

