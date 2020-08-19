Parowan woman already on probation arrested after police say stolen item was seen at her yard sale

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A woman in Parowan was arrested Saturday on charges related to burglary, drugs and a stolen credit card.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of her arrest, Jackie Lynn Dalton, 42, was charged with second degree felony burglary of a dwelling, two third degree felonies for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a financial card, class-A misdemeanor possession of another’s identifying documents, class-B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

The incident started when Parowan Police Department officers responded to a report of the burglary of a home on Aug. 12, and the victim reported several items missing from the home.

On Saturday, officers responded again when the victim reported seeing one of the stolen items in a neighbor’s yard sale: a bed sheet that the neighbor said was last seen in her home.

Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson told Cedar City News when Dalton was interviewed by law enforcement, she denied going into the victim’s home.

“When the suspect was interviewed, she made statements that are outlined in the probable cause statements,” Dotson said, adding that Dalton denied going inside the victim’s home but admitted going to the neighbor’s back porch and retrieving the bed sheet. According to the officer’s report, she was using the sheet on the ground to display other miscellaneous items she was selling.

Dotson said that during the investigation it was noted that Dalton was on felony probation with Adult Probation and Parole.

“She was convicted of being a restricted person in possession of a firearm,” he said.

Dalton’s probation officer was contacted Saturday, and her home was subsequently searched.

“The probation officer, if they have cause, they can go in and search your home,” Dotson said. “That’s when they were able to discover some of the alleged victim’s property and drugs.”

According to the probable cause statement, several items the victim reported stolen were located in Dalton’s home, including a large mirror, handbags and art supplies.

Officers also discovered “a substance consistent with heroin and drug paraphernalia,” in addition to the victim’s debit card and driver’s license, the probable cause statement reported. The substance was field tested and confirmed to be heroin.

Dotson said the case is still ongoing and being investigated.

“As we get more information we’ll proceed with the case, and of course, these are allegations at this stage, she is innocent until proven guilty,” Dotson said. “We believe that there’s evidence to warrant the charge at this stage.”

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.