TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | Aug. 21-23

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Foods/vendors/charity

Music

Nightlife/social

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Rally 89 & 89A No Racism | Admission: Free | Location: Samco, 289 S. 100 East, Kanab.

Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | River Dance | Admission: $20 | Location: Heart of Country Swing, 300 S. Waterfront Drive, St. George.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to midnight | Glow Party | Admission: $15 | Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.

Outdoor/active/sporting

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.