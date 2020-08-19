TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Aug. 21-23
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | COVID-19 Pops-Up in Art | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center at DSU, 178 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cosmic Realms: Intuitive Drawing & Painting by Elizabeth Gunter | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Find the Distance: A Jimmie F. Jones Retrospective | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Artist of the Month: Rebekah Tucker | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Virtual Western Regional Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Illume Gallery of Fine Art website (online event).
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Pizza Plate Paint Night | Admission: $15 | Location: Lovin’ It Ceramics, 929 W. Sunset Blvd. #1B, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-6 p.m. | Chalk Paint® Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 11 a.m. to noon | Fertility Awareness Method | Admission: Free | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 5 N. Main St. Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8-9:30 p.m. | New Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $20 online, $25 at the door | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 5-9:30 p.m. | Reiki II | Admission: $200 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. | Belly Dance Basics | Admission: $11 | Location: Cottonwood Cove Park, 1027 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Virtual Sunday Services | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living St. George Facebook page (online event).
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Dream Bigger Sundays | Admission: $45 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, 3-4:30 p.m. | Uplifted Gathering | Admission: Free | Location: Spiral Recording Studios, 879 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 6:45-8 p.m. | This Laugh’s On Us | Admission: $10 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia Luau & Dinner | Admission: $19.99 – $44.99 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Legally Blonde: The Musical | Admission: $19-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), 7:30-10 p.m. | Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Premier Soccer Camp | Admission: $50 | Location: Three Falls Soccer Complex, 889 S. 700 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | Parents’ Night Out | Admission: $20-$45 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive Bldg. C, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Movies in the Park: “Shrek” | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins City Park, 50 W. 50 North, Ivins.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m. | $1 Movies | Admission: $1 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Dino Discovery Day | Admission: $7 | | Location: Thunder Junction All Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Free Comic Book Summer | Admission: Free | Location: The Bead Forest, 41 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Hurricane City Leisure & Recreation, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Meal Prep Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Power Nutrition, 1324 S. Sandhill Drive Suite 3, Washington City.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Sunday Brunch | Admission: Free; menu varies | Location: The Ledges of St. George, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 8-10:30 p.m. | Reality Check | Admission: $25 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 7 p.m. | Kid & Nic Show | Admission: Free (must be 21+) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Jerry Allen and Gary Huff | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Live Music by Happy Hour | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ GudNPlenty | Admission: Free | Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Rally 89 & 89A No Racism | Admission: Free | Location: Samco, 289 S. 100 East, Kanab.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | River Dance | Admission: $20 | Location: Heart of Country Swing, 300 S. Waterfront Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to midnight | Glow Party | Admission: $15 | Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. | Interval Training Class | Admission: $5 | Location: UNITY Park Recreation Room, 400 S. 250 West, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Hike to Save Red Cliffs! | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Hills Trailhead, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. | Patrick Bellamy Memorial Golf Tournament | Admission: $80 | Location: Cedar Ridge Golf Course, 200 E. 900 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon | Sand Hollow Lake Day | Admission: Free (RSVP required) | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | Wim Hof Method Introduction | Admission: $30 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 720 S. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. | Kickball for a Cause | Admission: $20 | Location: Hurricane Baseball Fields, 803 N. 200 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Silent Meditation Retreat in Pine Valley | Admission: $75 | Location: Center for Spiritual Living St. George, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
- Sunday, 7-8 a.m. | Yoga at The Ledges | Admission: $12 | Location: The Ledges of St. George, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.