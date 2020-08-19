March 26, 1933 — August 16, 2020

Allen DeLoss Frost, age 87, passed, peacefully, Aug. 16, 2020, after courageously battling several health challenges during the past few years.

Allen was born March 26, 1933, in Kanab, Utah to Allen and Allie Frost. He was the second of three boys, who were his dearest friends. When he was young, the family moved to Salt Lake City, where he graduated from East High School.

He served in the Air Force for four years, including as an airplane mechanic. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he worked as a Program Manager in the Munitions Directorate at Hill Air Force Base.

Allen enjoyed boating at Bear Lake, golfing, hunting and playing pool with his brothers and family. He loved his summers in Panguitch, which included hiking, fishing, collecting rocks and taking photos of the beautiful surroundings.

Allen is survived by his two brothers, LaMond (Mary) and Jerry, stepdaughter Becky Butler, nephew, many nieces, great-nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held.

