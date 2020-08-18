August 16, 2020

Troy Hafen passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his parents’ home in Santa Clara, Utah. He died from colon cancer at the age of 55. Troy was the loving son of Darryl and Mary Jane Hafen, and the father of four children.

He spent his childhood years at the family home on the corner of Flood Street and 700 South in St. George, which was just across the street from Dixie High School.

Troy was active in sports and played all youth sports. He was an all star playing third base on the Dixie Little League team when he was 12. Troy was a great sports fan until the end. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboy in football, the Milwaukee Bucks in basketball and Oakland Athletics in baseball.

Troy attended school at East Elementary, Dixie Middle School and Dixie High School. He was able to walk to school all those years because they were all within walking distance from his home. Troy loved his boyhood home and the old 7th ward neighborhood.

Following high school, Troy married Terrie Stuart. They were the parents of three boys: Tyrone, Jesse and Jerame. Troy and Terrie later divorced.

Troy worked at various trades over the past 35-40 years. He worked with Dave McDonald framing houses. He also drove trucks and helped his Dad with farm work and cows. He was a good “hay hauler.”

Troy stood up for the underdog and assisted those being bullied with physical support when necessary. He fought a valiant fight against cancer but died in peace and comfort and peace surrounded by his family and the love of his life, Shelley Brogly. His eldest son, Ty was especially loyal and helpful, spending many nights watching over his Dad, Troy.

Troy also loved his music and desire to be in a “rock band” with his bass guitar.

He is survived by his parents, Darryl and Mary Jane Hafen; his brother, Trent and sister Darci Jane (Vanessa) and his four children, Tyrone, Jesse, Jerame and Haley Lynn.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grant and Elva Hafen, Dr. Spencer and Mary Rich; his favorite cousin, Wade Hafen and Aunt Gloria Kezos.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 7 p.m. with visitation from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Interment at the Santa Clara Cemetery, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m.

The family would especially like to thank Dixie Hospice in their excellent staff of nurses.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com