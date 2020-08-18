The heat is on: August yard and garden checklist

Stock image, St. George News

FEATURE — The heat is on, and yards and gardens are trying to keep up with the temperatures. Consider these tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac to keep your landscaping and garden thriving this month.

Beginning in early August, plant selected cool-season vegetables for a fall harvest.

Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.

Deep water established trees and shrubs about once per month during the heat of summer.

Turfgrass only needs 1.5-2 inches of irrigation per week. Click here for irrigation needs in your area.

Pests and problems:

To see a video on gardening tips for August, click here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.