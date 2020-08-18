SUU to cut student fees for the fall semester

A student wearing a mask at Southern Utah University, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News/ Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — In an effort to financially help students during this challenging time, Southern Utah University will cut student fees by 40% during the upcoming fall semester.

This unprecedented, one-time fee reduction will lower the cost of attending SUU for all students at its Cedar City campus. The average full-time student will see a $152.70 cut in the cost of attending school this fall semester.

The amount of SUU’s fee reduction this fall exceeds the student athletic fee and several other fees charged along with tuition each semester. SUU is part of the NCAA Division I Big Sky Conference. The conference postponed all fall-sport athletic competitions until the spring semester. Other than the lack of athletic competitions this fall, SUU plans to host a full list of engaging student activities, although modified to meet safety protocols.

The one-time fee reduction comes on the heels of no tuition or fee increases at SUU for the past two years, and a permanent tuition reduction for students studying one of its numerous online bachelor’s degree programs.

“The university is committed to keeping the campus as safe as possible for all students, faculty, staff and community members,” SUU President Scott Wyatt said in a press release. “We are also committed to helping students finish their degrees during this financially difficult time. We have been very careful with our budgets and can manage this fee reduction for one semester in order to help our students and their families who are supporting them.”

SUU offers a very personal, experience-based education. As the “university of the parks,” there will be more outdoor activities and other socially-distanced activity options for students this fall.

SUU’s 2020 fall semester begins Sept. 9. Classes will be available in four modalities: face-to-face, synchronous remote, online or hybrid. More than 60% of classes will be held face-to-face with live recording and online options for students uncomfortable attending in-person instruction. Students will be required to wear a mask in campus buildings and follow other safety guidelines.

For more information about SUU’s response to COVID-19 and the plans for the fall semester, visit our COVID response page .

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.