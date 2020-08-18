Motorcyclist injured in collision with parked semitrailer

A Honda motorcycle is wedged under a parked semitrailer at the scene of a crash on Park Avenue, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A motorcyclist was injured when he crashed into a parked semitrailer Tuesday morning in Cedar City near the airport.

The incident reportedly happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Park Avenue, a short street that runs between North Production Road and Kitty Hawk Drive near the Cedar City Regional Airport.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Justin Ludlow said the motorcyclist, an adult male approximately 40 years old, was traveling east on Park Avenue when he came to a slight curve in the road and ended up crashing into a parked semitrailer on the right side of the street.

“We don’t know exactly how fast he was going but suspect it may have been too fast,” Ludlow said, noting that the bike, a blue Honda, became wedged underneath the trailer next to one of its badly bent support legs.

The man, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, reportedly suffered a broken arm along with various leg and head injuries. After being initially stabilized and treated by Gold Cross Ambulance personnel at the scene, he was transported to Cedar City Hospital for treatment of injures that Ludlow said were not believed to be life threatening.

The badly damaged motorcycle was later towed from the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

