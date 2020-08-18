August 14, 2020

Bret Anthony Brown, age 47, of Salt Lake City, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, in St George, Utah at the home of loved ones from complications of diabetes.

Bret was many things — son, brother, friend, father, lover, chef, teacher and mentor — but he was always Bret Brown.

Bret was a pillar of the Salt Lake restaurant scene. Through his 30 years in the industry, he encouraged and mentored many. His belief in the power of simple quality, fresh ingredients to bring people together and nourish the body and soul was how he prepared every dish. Bret’s greatest joy was found in cooking for family and friends.

Bret left behind his greatest legacy — his sons; George Zachery Winsor, 31 (Charnae) (Wash., Utah); Dayln Royce Soper, 28 (Salt Lake City, Utah); Justice Alexander Brown, 26 (Rhylee) (Sandy, Utah); Cameron James Brown, 22 (Sandy, Utah); Collin Max Brown, 21 (Madison) (St. George, Utah); Jack Anthony Brown, 20 (St. George, Utah); His life partner, Rebecca Winsor (St. George, Utah); mother Judy Baez (Salt Lake City, Utah); Nathan Brown, brother (South Weber, Utah); Lisa Bergstum, sister (West Valley, Utah); Ryan Brown, brother (Rose Park, Utah); Cristy Brown, sister (Wichita, Kansas).

There will be an informal gathering to celebrate his life at his home on Aug. 20, 2020, at 7 p.m., 844 E. 200 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. His family would like to extend this invitation to any of his friends and family to celebrate Bret.

His family would like to express immense gratitude for the support and expertise of Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George.

