July 2, 1939 — August 13, 2020

Sharyn Shumway Wilcox passed away Aug. 13, 2020, from a heart attack at the age of 81. Mom was born in Snowflake, Arizona on July 2, 1939, to Richard Leo Shumway and Charlotte Brewer Shumway, and was the youngest of five children.

Mom was only a toddler when her father was killed working on the Railroad in McNary, Arizona. Life was difficult for her growing up without a father, as her mother worked to support their family. She graduated from Snowflake Union High School, attended BYU and then Arizona State University.

Mom met the love of her life, Dee Clyde Wilcox when she was 21 years old while working for her mother in the post office. After a brief courtship, they were married for time and all eternity in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on July 7, 1961.

Mom worked hard for her family throughout her life. She worked in two doctor’s offices and for an ophthalmologist. She later formed a courier business that serviced several banks in Southern Utah, she drove over 200 miles per day on her route. She would always hurry back from her deliveries to attend her children’s many activities.

Mom served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for her entire life, she served as the Stake Relief Society President, in the Young Women’s Program and over 35 years as Chorister for either the primary children or as the ward Chorister. She had a lovely soprano singing voice and loved singing in the choir. She met and loved so many people as she organized beautiful musical numbers each week. She took great joy in her service and loved to listen, as others shared their talents in her ward. She was so grateful for the relationships she had with so many talented musicians throughout St. George.

She especially loved the five years that she was able to serve as an ordinance worker in the St. George Temple. She loved the patrons and workers at the temple that she served with.

Mom and Dad made many wonderful friends over their lifetimes, they lived in Vernal, Utah where they spent over 15 years. They then moved to Cedar City for eight years and finally settled in St. George, Utah for the last 30 years.

Mom’s greatest joys in life were always found in raising their four children, by whom she is survived, Brenda Hansen, Dianne (Todd) Plumb, David Wilcox and Jeanine (Ken) Nielson. She adored her 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and would attend every game, recital, program or performance within driving distance and was always cheering them on.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Cole and Lee, and her sister Joan Tanner. She is survived by an older sister, Annette Beckman.

Mom was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and she fought the disease courageously since that time. She wanted to express her gratitude to her Oncologist, Dr. Derrick Halsem, and the many medical professionals who assisted her throughout the past eight years.

There will be a viewing on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 10-10:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery at noon.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com