August 30, 1952 — August 11, 2020

Richard (Rick) Cornell Green passed away suddenly on Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 67, in his home in St. George, Utah. He was born on Aug. 30, 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He graduated from Coconino High School in Flagstaff, Arizona. He also attended Northern Arizona University (NAU) in Flagstaff and Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a degree in Criminal Justice.

Richard married Jane Louise Jordan in the Salt Lake Temple on May 14, 1981. They enjoyed 36 years of marriage and together had three daughters: Kelly, Starla and Felicia. He worked at Salt Lake City Police Crime Lab for many years. He loved working in the crime lab and taking photos of the crime scenes.

Some of the things Richard enjoyed were: collecting Lionel trains, sitting by his koi pond watching the fish or watching the birds that regularly came to his bird feeders, his cat (Minnie), his Harley motorcycle, and driving around in his black Corvette.

Richard was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission to the Kentucky-Tennessee Mission and finished in the Nauvoo Mission.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold Cornell Green and Anna Lucille Jensen Green, and his wife, Jane Louise Green.

He is survived by sisters: Mira (Steve) Leffler, Diane (Gordon) Hinckley, Marianne Green (Harold), Christine (Dan) Conover; children: Adam (Jackie) Galbraith, Eli Galbraith, Emily Lyon, Kelly Marie Green, Starla Jane (Judd) Collard, Felicia Ann Green, Scott (Charlotte) Jordan, and Jennifer (Donald) Bertoch; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Richard greatly missed his wife Jane and looked forward to being with her again in their heavenly home. No memorial services are planned at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.