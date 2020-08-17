With temperatures rising, healthy hydration is especially important

Stock image, St. George News

FEATURE — With the temperature heating up, it’s time to bring more attention to your hydration practices, whether you’re just out for a brisk walk with the dog or running a half-marathon. Your performance can suffer if you are in a dehydrated state.

Hydration is important because it helps your body maintain a constant internal temperature. Signs of dehydration include dry mouth, flushed skin, fatigue, headache, dizziness, weakness and dark colored urine.

Tips for hydration

Do not wait to drink water until you are thirsty.

Hydrate before a long exercise session.

Consider the color of your urine to monitor your hydration.

For those specifically participating in athletic competition or exercise, the American College of Sports Medicine provides the following recommendations for fluid replacement before, during and after activity:

Athletes should consume a nutritionally balanced diet and drink adequate fluids in the 24 hours leading up to a sporting event.

balanced diet and drink adequate fluids in the 24 hours leading up to a sporting event. Athletes should drink about 17 ounces of fluid in the two hours leading up to an event.

ounces of fluid in the two hours leading up to an event. During exercise, athletes should drink at regular intervals to replace water lost through sweating.

regular intervals to replace water lost through sweating. Fluids should be colder than the outside temperature: 59 F to 72 F (15 C to 22 C).

Additional carbohydrate and electrolyte fluid replacement is recommended for exercise lasting longer than one hour. The ACSM recommends that carbohydrates be ingested at a rate of 30-60 grams per hour to maintain oxidation and prevent fatigue.

This can best be achieved by drinking 600–1200 milliliters per hour of a solution that contains 4-8% carbohydrates. A solution that contains sodium will help promote fluid retention and prevent possible hyponatremia (low blood sodium levels).

The goal of drinking during exercise is to prevent excessive dehydration (less than 2% body weight loss from water deficit), to prevent changes in electrolyte balance and to avert compromised performance.

Written by TIFFANY K. GUST, coaching and exercise physiologist at LiVe Well Center.

This article was first published in the March/April 2019 issue of St. George Health and Wellness magazine.

