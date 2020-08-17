May 6, 1926 — August 12, 2020

A strong valiant servant of God, Lail Woodbury Wilkinson began her mortal journey on May 6, 1926, and graduated with honors on August 12, 2020, being received by God the father, his son Jesus Christ and her eternal companion, Kay Williams Wilkinson and flanked by her parents and many siblings.

Who was (is) Lail Woodbury Wilkinson? Daughter of God, first and foremost, and second, daughter of John T. Woodbury, Jr. and Nimzar Gogoshan; wife of Kay Williams Wilkinson; mother to Randy (Linda), Kay Lynn (Norman) Johnson, Lail Rae (Bob) Michie, Bradley (Debbie), Scott – better known as “Buck” (Susie) and Maryleen (Notah) Tahy; grandmother to 28; great-grandmother to a host of wonderful great-grandchildren; sister to four brothers and 13 sisters, all but four have preceded her in death. Each of her children has their own special reason for feeling gratitude for being blessed with her as their mother.

She was a shaker and a mover! She was a go and do person, who was always working on becoming! We are very happy for our mom to be released from her frail existence, to go on to a better place where we are sure she has already received a calling and is working diligently to please the Lord and be found acceptable in His sight. “Well done!” are surely words she will hear.

Lail lost her mother at the age of six. She mothered her three younger sisters, developing her baking and cooking skills. She was well known for delicious food that she served to more people than you can imagine.

Her children learned early in life that there is always room for one more, or one more, or more! She knew and practiced the philosophy of “There is enough and to spare.” She taught her children and others to stand up and be counted and do so with confidence.

Having married Kay at the age of 16, her graduation from high school was postponed until the year before her oldest son graduated. Going back to school with five children and a business in her home was no easy task, but she tackled it with vigor and a zest for learning.

Lail was a leader in the community and church. She served in so many ways. We know just mentioning her service will jump-start the memory of friends to her many accomplishments from strong leadership, eloquent lessons, gifts of bread, baked goods, or a fabulous home-cooked meal.

While serving as a Primary President, after serving a mission at the New Zealand Temple and as an assistant to the Matron of the St. George Temple, she would make calls around her very transient ward and meet new children. Often after inviting a child to Primary and offering a ride, the parents would say that the child did not have any Sunday clothes and Lail would go to the trunk of her car and outfit the children for Primary, whereupon the parents would let her come and pick them up and take them to church with her. She was an EXAMPLE of following CHRIST.

Lail loves the Savior and his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After moving to live with Lail Rae, she would attend the 9 a.m. church in her old home ward and then go to church at noon with Lail Rae and Bob in her new ward. During her time at the Meadows Memory Care Unit, she loved that church was just down the hall and even when she felt very tired, she would still choose church over rest in her nice easy chair. If you were to take Lail for a ride and pass a chapel she would say “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, visitors welcome.”

Lail was a beautiful woman of distinction! As we say she was beautiful, we do not mean only physically, but we emphatically say her spirit was pure and her sweet testimony of the Savior rendered her a Spiritual Giant.

This may not sound like the typical obituary but Lail was not a typical woman. She was one in a trillion.

Reluctant as she was to go because of need to keep doing, she is off to better things and back in the loving arms of her sweetheart, Kay.

Words cannot express our deep appreciation and the love we have developed for three wonderful women from Dixie Hospice: Cody, Cindy and Georgia. They have been a wealth of knowledge, comfort and kindness. We also express appreciation to the other Dixie Hospice staff as they render an invaluable service to the families of those who are close to graduation day.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. both at the mortuary. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

A live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortury.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. The webcast will remain online for 90 days.

