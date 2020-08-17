Kay Cherrington Wheeler

September 11, 1941 — August 13, 2020

Kay Cherrington Hart Wheeler of St. George, Utah passed away on Aug. 13, 2020. Kay was born in Springville, Utah on Sept. 11, 1941, to Jack and Virginia Freebairn Cherrington.

Kay has resided in Grace, Idaho; Springville, Utah; Preston, Idaho; Malad, Idaho; Soda Springs, Idaho; Logan, Utah; LaVerkin, Utah and St. George, Utah. Kay graduated from Preston High School where she was involved in cheerleading, theater, student government and was Miss Franklin County.

Kay also earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Utah State University. Kay taught English at Logan, Malad, Soda Springs and Mountain Crest high schools, and at Cedar Ridge and South Cache middle schools.

Kay devoted all effort to raising her four children, Mike (Sheri), Heidi (Jeff), Shane (Christina), and Jackie. Kay loved her kids, Shakespeare, theater, Christmas, holidays, decorating and playing games.

Kay married Lee Wheeler on April 11, 1988, in Salt Lake City. Lee also has four children Jed (Carol), Jerry (Karen), Jody (Kim), and Jon (JoAnn). Kay was a kind person who saw the best in everyone. Kay wrote, “Quantum physics suggests there are harmonies in the universe – that the sounds of space, as well as the colors, are beautiful beyond our imagination. So, when I leave this life’s brief “sounds of the night” and move into the long, deep sleep that follows, I look forward to those ultimate ‘sounds in the night’ and the exquisite harmonies that await.”

Kay is survived by husband Lee Wheeler, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers David Cherrington (Marilyn) and Joe Cherrington (Debbie) her sister Coleen Smith (Mike), and sister-in-law Kris Cherrington.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Owen. In lieu of flowers, Kay would like you to spend the money enjoying good times with family or donate to your favorite charity.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that services be limited to family and close friends.

There will be a viewing on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 11-12:30 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. A webcast of the service in St. George will be available ( Live or up to 90 days after the service), log in to: webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in event number 35184; password KCW2020.

Additional viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Allen Hall Mortuary Chapel, 34 E. Center St, Logan, Utah 84321 from 11-12:30 p.m. prior to the service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Logan City Cemetery.

