Police: 1 injured when driver runs red light, collides with Jeep in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A driver ran a red light on state Route 56 in Cedar City Monday morning, police say, causing a collision that tipped the other vehicle onto its side, injuring its driver.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Justin Ludlow said shortly after 8 a.m., a white Lincoln sedan with a female driver was traveling west on SR-56 when it collided with a red older model Jeep that had pulled out into the intersection to make a left turn from Cross Hollow Road onto eastbound SR-56.

“She ran the red light, and the impact caused the Jeep to roll onto its side,” Ludlow said.

The male driver of the Jeep was transported to Cedar City Hospital for treatment of injuries that were believed to be relatively minor, Ludlow said, adding the driver did possibly have some head injuries requiring further evaluation.

The younger woman driving the Lincoln did not report any injuries. Ludlow said at the scene that she would possibly be cited for failing to stop at the red light, although that decision had not yet been made by the investigating officer.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash and were later towed from the scene. In addition to Cedar City Police Department, personnel from Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar City Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and Southern Utah University Police also responded to the incident.

