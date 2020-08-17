Car crashes into parked vehicle after passenger grabs steering wheel, police say

Scene of a collision between an Acura and a parked Mazda, St. George, Utah, Aug. 17, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A car collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle in St. George Monday afternoon, causing serious damage to both vehicles. Police say the crash happened after a front-seat passenger in the moving car reportedly grabbed the steering wheel.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on 400 South, a quiet residential street that runs past the nearby St. George Temple.

St. George Police Officer Anthony Ott said the vehicle involved was a silver-gray Acura passenger car that had just pulled out of the north exit of a church parking lot located at approximately 350 E. 400 South.

“As it was coming out, there was some sort of misunderstanding between the driver and then the front passenger,” Ott told St. George News at the scene. “The front passenger thought that she was going to crash, so he ultimately grabbed hold of the steering wheel, actually overcorrected the vehicle, which resulted in hitting a car that was parked on the side of the street.”

The Acura sustained moderate to serious damage to its right front area, including a broken headlight and dented bumper and front panel.

Meanwhile, the parked red Mazda 3 passenger car that was struck sustained serious damage to its left rear wheel area and along the driver’s side. The Mazda’s owner was notified of the incident, Ott said.

No injuries were reported. The Acura driver was cited for improper lane travel, Ott added.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.