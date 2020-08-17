June 5, 1993 — August 15, 2020

Casey Rollo Miller passed away unexpectedly Aug. 15, 2020, of an enlarged heart in St. George, Utah.

Casey is survived by his parents, Wayne and Michele; siblings: Cameron (Emilie) Miller, Shancie Ta’ala, Heidi Miller, and Brandie (Tasso) Moss; grandfather, Rollo (Dolores) Miller; nephews and niece; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was born June 5, 1993, in Pago Pago, American Samoa. He graduated from Fremont High School class of 2011 and served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Rapid City, South Dakota Mission. At every opportunity he was outside, preferably with a fishing pole. He worked hard and played even harder. Quick to smile and laugh, he brightened any room he entered. Blessed with a beautiful voice. Casey loved to express himself through music. His guitar and ukulele playing provided many treasured moments.

He will be greatly missed by those he touched during his life. It was very important to him that people feel loved. His heart always had room for one more. He considered his many friends a part of his family. Without hesitation, he would move the world to help those around him. No matter your faults Casey loved you unconditionally.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 3 p.m., with a viewing from 1:30-2:30 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Hooper, Utah Cemetery.

