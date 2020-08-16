Grady Clocks In: Scooping ice cream and sanitizing boats at the Beach at Sand Hollow

ST. GEORGE — Oh what do you do in the summertime when all of Southern Utah is hot? Head to Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, of course. And there is not a better way to get equipped to head out on the lake than stopping at the Beach at Sand Hollow.

In this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In,” host Grady Sinclair punches in at the quintessential beach shack and adventure rental hub to lend his ice cream scooping skills to customers looking to cool off from a day out in the sun.

Sinclair also helps out with rental equipment and gets a boat properly sanitized and ready for some thrills on the water.

Watch this installment of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above to see if Grady survives to another episode.

The Beach at Sand Hollow is a one-stop adventure station for boat, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicle and vacation rentals. According to their website, there is no need to haul personal equipment when guests can ride their UTVs straight to the sand dunes or have staff take the boat right to the water for them.

They also have a comfortable indoor restaurant featuring a wide variety of delicious food and ice cream on the menu, which is where Sinclair comes in.

“We’re going to bring joy to these people,” Sinclair said as he scooped ice cream for the lovely Beach at Sand Hollow guests.

It’s tough working at the lake, helping people with their life jackets and cleaning boats but if anyone was up to the task it was certainly Sinclair who said he would work there for low to no wages.

But would operations manager Ashley Moser have him back?

“I would gladly bring Grady back,” Moser said. “He was awesome to all of our customers, he was super fun to work with, had the best attitude, I would love to have Grady back.”

Resources

The Beach at Sand Hollow | Address: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 South Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane | Telephone: 435-216-1997 | Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Facebook | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.