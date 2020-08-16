Fox Nation streaming show ‘PARK’D with Abby Hornacek’ showcases Utah National Parks

ST. GEORGE — Fox Nation, Fox News’s on-demand subscription-based streaming service, is set to debut season four of its outdoor National Park series, “PARK’D with Abby Hornacek” on Monday.

The lifestyle and travel show hosted by Hornacek, daughter of former Utah Jazz basketball player Jeff Hornacek, will feature four of Utah’s five national parks along with a couple of state parks and national forests as Hornacek and her parents journey in a recreational vehicle from their home in Arizona, through Utah and to Colorado.

“This season is special,” Hornacek told St. George News, adding that it is the first time her parents, Jeff and Stacy, have joined her on the show as well as the first time they have filmed the show as a road trip.

The seven-episode season features Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Arches and Canyonlands National Parks as well as Goblin Valley and Dead Horse Point state parks in Utah, and Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado.

Hornacek featured Zion National Park in season two of the streaming show, a park that she said is among her favorites for its towering sandstone cliffs and abundant adventure opportunities.

“Zion is one of my favorite national parks I have ever been to,” she said.

Hornacek, who was born in Utah, is a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie and nature lover whose show takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at national parks.

Throughout her national park travels, Hornacek looks for the thrilling and unique adventures – riding llamas, wake surfing and racing ATVs – and shares them with her viewers.

Along the way, Hornacek dives into the history, geology, ecology and more of each national park, offering more than a passing travel vlog but a deeper understanding of each place she visits, she said.

“I have a special place in my heart for this national parks show because I am a very outdoorsy person,” Hornacek said.

Hornacek said that now, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, people need nature more than ever.

This season addresses many of the changes national parks and area activities are experiencing due to the pandemic and Hornacek said it shows viewers that people can be healthy and safe while recreating outside and gives them ideas for what to do.

Hornacek added that all the people she and her parents encountered while filming were incredibly respectful of social distancing and were using proper trail etiquette when passing.

“People were very respectful. People would step aside so you could pass safely,” Hornacek said. “We are working together in nature. Plus people who are out in nature are just generally happy people.”

Among the four Utah parks she visited while shooting season four, Hornacek said that Capitol Reef was a pleasant surprise and that Bryce Canyon and its famous hoodoos are a sight not to be missed.

Though Hornacek has been to some incredible parks across the nation – Yellowstone, Acadia and Zion among her favorites – she said if she could suggest one state and one trip it would be Utah and its national parks.

“Utah offers so many outdoor activities,” she said.

Before joining Fox Nation, Hornacek was a contributor for ESPN and a sideline reporter for Fox Sports. In addition to “PARK’D,” she also hosts various sports and lifestyle shows and a podcast entitled “Getting Schooled.”

Season four of “PARK’D with Abby Hornacek” will stream on the Fox Nation paid service starting Monday. New episodes will air each day for seven days. Seasons one through three are also available to stream on the service as well as the Fox Nation app.

