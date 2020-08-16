14-year-old boy on dirt bike collides with truck, suffers critical injuries

File photo of Colorado City Marshal's Office patrol vehicle, Hildale, Utah, April 28, 2019 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

HILDALE — A 14-year-old boy was flown to Salt Lake City’s Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition following an accident that occurred at Utah Avenue and Pinion Street Saturday afternoon.

Colorado City Chief Marshal Robb Radley told St. George News that at approximately 2:20 p.m., a 14-year old boy was riding a Honda CRF50 dirt bike north on Pinion Street. At the same time, an F-350 work truck with two occupants was headed east on Utah Avenue.

The boy on the dirt bike ran through the stop sign and collided with the truck, he said.

“Witnesses say that it appeared that he looked up when he ran the stop sign,” Radley said. “The witnesses said that the truck had no chance or time to stop before the boy was in view. He was actually hit by the truck, and then the truck passed over him.”

The boy was not wearing a helmet.

The Colorado City Fire Department and the Colorado City Marshal’s Office responded to the scene. Colorado City Fire transported the boy by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center. He was then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Radley said the boy suffered from a broken femur, pelvis, possible internal injuries and head trauma.

The work truck had some damage. The dirt bike was totaled.

As of 9:52 a.m. Sunday morning, Radley said that the boy was in stable condition at the Primary Children’s Hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

