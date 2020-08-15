Crimson Cliffs golfers shoot team-record score of 276 in second match of season

ST. GEORGE — The Crimson Cliffs boys golf team stayed atop the Region 9 standings with a convincing Week 2 win Thursday afternoon at SunRiver Golf Club.

Despite the sweltering, triple-digit temperatures, the Mustangs shot a team-record 276, or eight strokes under par. Leading the way were teammates Boston Bracken and Zach Felts, who each shot a 67.

“They traded birdies all day,” said Crimson Cliffs coach Todd Meyer. “Zach was playing in the group behind Bracken. Both players like to scoreboard watch, so I was facilitating back and forth what each player was doing. ”

Both players fired a 31 during their first nine holes, which were actually the back half of the par-71 course. Then, when the wind picked up noticeably during the late afternoon, both shot 36 during their final nine.

“Both players made late charges, matching birdies on holes 5 and 6,” Meyer said. “With two holes remaining, Zach was up one shot on Boston, but Zach bogeyed hole No. 7.”

Just two strokes behind his teammates and coming in third overall was Crimson Cliffs senior Luke Schone, who bounced back from the 81 he shot last week in Cedar City with a 69 at SunRiver. Rounding out the Mustangs’ top four scores was Cruz Kirchhausen, who sank a five-foot putt for par on his final hole to finish with a 73.

Crimson’s new team record score of 276 is one stroke better than the 277 the Mustangs shot at Sand Hollow last year, but Meyer says he thinks the team will break the mark again this season.

Coming in second place Thursday at SunRiver were the Dixie Flyers, who finished with a team score of 308. They were led by Jax McMurdie’s even-par score of 71.

See the chart below for Thursday’s team scores.

Next week’s Region 9 match is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20 at Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George.

Region 9 boys golf results, Week 2

SunRiver, Aug. 13 (18 holes)

Crimson Cliffs 276 Dixie 308 Pine View 310 Desert Hills 311 Cedar 314 Hurricane 317 Snow Canyon 328 Canyon View 330

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.