Friday night lights are back: Here are the scores from around Region 9

ST. GEORGE — Friday night lights kicked off on Friday in Southern Utah, and here are the scores from the games that Region 9 teams played in, both home and away.

Snow Canyon 42, Cyprus 0

Snow Canyon, the favorite to win the Region 9 title this year, went on the road and beat Cyprus 42-0.

Ridgeline 42, Pine View 38 (played at Westlake High)

Pine View traveled to Westlake High School to take on Ridgeline at a neutral site. the Panthers lost the game 42-38.

Richfield 24, Hurricane 21

Hurricane lost their away game at Richfield by just 3 after taking a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Desert Hills 24, Murray 7

Desert Hills beat Murray on the road to open up their 2020 season. The Thunder held Murray scoreless through three quarters in the win.

Canyon View 40, Payson 13

Jake Garrett threw for three touchdowns to lead Canyon View to their win at home against Payson.

Cedar 28, Spanish Fork 21 (2OT)

The Reds opened their season up at home with a double-overtime thriller. Both teams scored a touchdown in the first overtime but Cedar was able to hold off Spanish Fork after a touchdown in the second overtime.

Crimson Cliffs 20, Manti 15

In their first-ever home game, Crimson Cliffs got a close win against Manti. The Templars got a two-point conversion with under two minutes to go but the Mustangs got a big touchdown with about 1:40 left on the clock to seal the game and get the home win.

