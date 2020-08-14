I-15 off-ramps in Mesquite to intermittently close as part of road work

Signs dotting the landscape alerting drivers to work zone areas, location unspecified, April 9, 2018 | File photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Intermittent north and southbound highway ramp closures will be occurring on Interstate 15 through Mesquite for the first half of next week as a part of ongoing roadwork.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing Exits 120 and 122 in Mesquite at various times from 5 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

However, only one ramp will be closed at a time with all detours in place in advance.

Closures and times

Monday, Aug. 17: The north and southbound Interstate 15 on and off-ramps at Exit 120 (Falcon Ridge Parkway) will be intermittently closed from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: The north and southbound Interstate 15 on and off-ramps at Exit 122 (N. Sandhill /E. Pioneer boulevards) will be intermittently closed from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.,

Wednesday, Aug. 19: The north and southbound Interstate 15 on and off-ramps at Exit 122 (N. Sandhill/E. Pioneer boulevards) will be intermittently closed from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The roadwork is a part of a $9.1 million, 5.3-mile upgrade to I-15 through Mesquite to the Arizona border that began in early April and is anticipated concluded sometime in September, according to NDOT.

The project calls for milling and placing new asphalt roadway in both directions along I-15 as well as repairing and resurfacing the freeway bridge decks at Exit 120 and Exit 122. Work on also includes the installation of new signage, drainage and lighting, among other improvements. Work is occurring in up to 2-mile increments Monday through Friday.

Motorists are asked to pay attention and use caution while traveling through the work zone, and take alternative routes if possible.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

