‘They do such a great job’: 2 Cedar City Water Division employees awarded Employee of the Month

Written by Kelsey Cooke
August 14, 2020

CEDAR CITY —Two Cedar City employees of the month were recognized during a City Council action meeting Wednesday. 

Public Works Director Ryan Marshall awarded Kevin Davis and Shelby Macintosh as employees of the month for August and said both were deserving of the recognition. 

“Tonight we actually have two employees of the month,” Marshall said. “They’re both from water. They do such a great job over there.”

Although Davis was unable to attend the meeting, Marshall recognized his efforts with the Water Division. Davis was nominated by his supervisor Robbie Mitchell, who said Davis is always prepared to take on additional responsibilities.

“Kevin is willing to help another crew out when more help is needed, and when his crew foreman is absent, Kevin steps up and takes on the responsibilities that need to be done that day,” Mitchell wrote in his nomination. “Kevin understands the duties and responsibilities of each crew that he is working on and makes sure that they are accomplished as efficiently and in a timely manner.” 

Cedar City Public Works Director Ryan Marshall presents Water Division employee Shelby Macintosh with an Employee of the Month award, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 | Photo by Kelsey Cooke, St George News / Cedar City News

When it came time to recognize Macintosh, Marshall said the Water Division employee joined Public Works to fill a position reading meters.

“He has a positive and energizing attitude,” Marshall said. “He’s ready to get to work and get the water meters read, repaired and replaced daily.”

Marshall said Macintosh is also willing to help out with additional responsibilities and has never missed a monthly meter reading deadline. 

“He has done a great job for us, and we appreciate everything that he has done with us so we want to award him with this,” Marshall said. 

Other business 

The council also voted unanimously Wednesday to approve agreements with the Iron County Care and Share and the Utah Shakespeare Festival so the organizations can receive $100,000 each from the city’s Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding. 

In the council’s July 23 meeting, the members voted to allocate money for the two organizations from CARES Act funding. The council also decided to use an allotment of the funding for purchasing equipment for the city, such as power washers and mobile signage, and dedicated some funding to participate in the Iron County CARES Impact Grant Program. 

