What’s on the Menu: Teriyaki Madness | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With freshness at the heart of everything they have to offer, newly opened Teriyaki Madness in Pineview Plaza is set to provide quality food to Southern Utah diners.

“It’s the new kid in town,” What’s on the Menu host Sheldon Demke said, “and I think they’re going to do very well.”

On this episode of “What’s on the Menu” Demke invites fashion maven and owner of Runway Fashion Exchange, Sharna Rowe (with special guest and son Boston) to dig into some big bowls of deliciousness.

Join Sheldon and Sharna for a teriyaki bowl or two on episode 57 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Owners Shane Bulloch and Lance Jackson were excited to share their favorite menu items with Demke and Rowe, starting with the restaurant’s most popular item: the Spicy Chicken Bowl.

The spicy chicken bowl is served with the guests choice of white, brown or stir fried rice and/or noodles, grilled veggies and a spicy chicken that Demke said had just the right amount of spice and tang.

“The spicy chicken bowl is one of their biggest sellers, and I can see why,” he said. “Delicious.”

The spicy chicken was followed by the Orange Chicken Bowl, which Rowe said she would eat over and over again. Jackson said that although the spicy chicken is still a favorite, the orange chicken might take the top spot.

The hosts of this week’s show rounded out their taste-testing extravaganza with what Demke described as a “party in a bowl.”

The Yakisoba bowl, which combines the guest’s choice of protein, rice, noodles and veggies all mixed up together rather than layered, is one of the more fun and unique items on the menu.

Combine the bowls with perfectly done veggies, great flavors and appetizers like potstickers, crab rangoon and egg rolls, and both hosts could see why Teriyaki Madness is poised to become a local favorite in the area.

“We’re bringing the family,” Rowe said.

Teriyaki Madness | Location: Pineview Plaza, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-216-7946 | Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Website.

