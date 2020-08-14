August 14, 2002 — August 11, 2020

Evan Neal Erickson, 17, passed away Aug. 11, 2020. He was born on Aug. 14, 2002, in Rexburg, Idaho to Jason and Gini Erickson.

He lived in Rigby, Idaho, up until he was 9 years old. He moved to St. George and has lived here since. He attended school at both Dixie and Desert Hills high schools. He was about to begin his senior year at Desert Hills High School.

Evan played football at both Desert Hills and Dixie. He loved to hang out with his friends, skateboard, and listen to and make music. He had a very eclectic taste in music. He loved every genre except country but made the exception to listen with his dad or grandpa.

Evan had a very particular clothing style. One that was all his own. He loved fashion, especially shoes. He liked to be an original.

Evan loved to hike even if he wouldn’t admit it. Once he was on the trail he was in his own element. He loved the beach and wanted to move to Seaside, Oregon. He loved all seasons, especially the snow.

He loved to get to know people and looked out for people who needed help. He would do anything for anyone without receiving any personal gain. He loved his friends and was very loyal. He was always aware of the underdog. He loved being with his cousins and the younger cousins would flock to him. He loved spending time and entertaining them. He had a huge heart and was always very respectful. Evan was a loving brother. He had a special connection with each sibling and would look out for and defend them if needed.

Evan was loved by everyone who met him and had this magnetic energy that drew people to him. It didn’t matter; kids, teenagers, adults, everyone loved him.

There were a few things Evan didn’t like. He was one of the pickiest eaters of all time. We would always say he is not going to grow because he wouldn’t eat. Turns out he is by far the tallest in the family, at 6 feet 3 inches, so our idle threats didn’t do much. Evan struggled with school from a young age. He was diagnosed with dyslexia but learned how to overcome it and was on schedule to graduate high school early.

Evan is survived by his parents, Jason and Gini Erickson; his siblings: Bennett, Isabel, Will and Lillia; his grandparents, John and Coleen Erickson of Lewisville, Idaho; and his grandparents, Ron and Christine Brown of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 2668 E. Crimson Ridge Drive, St. George Utah.

Services will be streaming via Zoom. https://youtu.be/xr5wBaCmvDw

A visitation will be held at the same address from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Please be COVID-19 safe and wear a mask. Interment will be at the Lewisville, Idaho Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com