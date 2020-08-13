R. Mark Walter

July 16, 1953 — August 11, 2020

Mark Walter was born July 16, 1953, to Russel and Pat Walter in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was one of seven children, the family moved to Veyo in 1965.

He played basketball at Dixie High School and was in a tragic car accident in 1970 that took the life of his younger brother Neil. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London, England and upon returning home married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Valene Leany.

Mark and Val raised their six children in Santa Clara where he enjoyed serving his ward and stake as bishop and high council member.

Professionally, Mark was a founder of ERA Brokers Consolidated and NAI Excel in St. George and had an exceptional 45-year real estate career. During this time, he was President of the Chamber of Commerce, Business Person of the Year, President of the Board of Realtors, Realtor of the Year, District Chairman for the BSA Snow Canyon District, Silver Beaver Recipient, and served on numerous committees, councils and boards. He served in many capacities at church but loved nothing more than spending time with the youth.

Mark loved the Lucky 7 Ranch and loved sharing it even more. They also enjoyed their family farm which they bought from Val’s grandfather in the Santa Clara Valley, where they raised pigeons, pheasants and livestock. His family was his greatest joy and he said he never met a person he didn’t like. The Walter family expresses gratitude for all of the love and support received.

Mark was diagnosed with kidney cancer just three weeks ago and passed away on Aug. 11, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Valene and his six children and their spouses: Neil Walter (Michelle), Crystal Jaster (Mike), Michelle Vandermyde (Adam), Jon Walter (Julie), Matt Walter (Alex) and Angela Hatch (Zach).

Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, where visitations will be held Sunday, Aug. 16, from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to services. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortury.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. The webcast will remain online for 90 days.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.