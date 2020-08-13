Whether on bike, foot or UTV, explore central Utah’s hidden gems with Tucker High Adventure Tours

Tucker High Adventure Tours rock climbing excursion at Taylor's Crag, Beaver County, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Lane Tucker, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Throw away the guidebook, take a turn off the beaten path and discover the untapped treasures of central Utah’s mountains and trails with Tucker High Adventure Tours, a family-owned and operated guiding company based in Beaver.

Tucker High Adventure Tours began in 2017 offering rock climbing and backcountry skiing excursions. Owner Lane Tucker told St. George News he is particularly proud of his company’s ability to build tours to suit each customer’s needs, from mountain biking to all-terrain vehicle riding, because everyone has a different definition of “high adventure.”

“We’re kind of unique in that aspect,” Tucker said. “If you have an idea that you want to do, let us know and we’ll make it work.”

Along these lines, Tucker said he met a group earlier this year that had originally planned a road cycling route from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Grand Canyon National Park, followed by a rim-to-rim trail run. But with the park closed due to COVID-19 concerns, they were forced to look elsewhere, and Tucker stepped in.

He and his guides put together a bike-and-run course supported by aid stations and with nightly group dinners. In the months since, he said, that same party has returned to Beaver to go mountain biking and rock climbing with his company.

In addition to the customized packages, Tucker High Adventure Tours offers the chance to explore the Paiute ATV trail system, more than 2,000 miles of rugged country stretching across the Tushars and surrounding mountains. Or you can hit the dirt on two wheels, riding the new mountain biking trails being developed in Beaver, down the slopes of Eagle Point Ski Resort during the summer and within the Fishlake National Forest.

Tucker said many of his customers seek out Beaver and the surrounding wilderness for its solitary primitive mountain biking. Unlike trails built and groomed specifically for riding, these routes are littered with rocks and full of twists and turns that keep riders on their toes.

“It takes you back to the time when mountain biking was, ‘I found this trail, and I think I can ride my bike down it.’ And that’s still what we’re doing,” Tucker said. “I still explore – I’m looking at my map going, ‘There’s a trail right here and the elevation looks like it’d be pretty fun; let’s go try it.’”

Heading northeast out of the St. George area, the vivid red rock gives way to the forest and limestone formations of the Tushar range. Rich not only geologically but historically, the Mineral Mountains offer glimpses of pioneer life through cabins and homesteads left standing amid the ruins of mines dating back to the late 1800s.

“People are amazed by how many trails are available that they’ve never heard of,” Tucker said. “We’re getting more noticed in this area, and people are starting to fall in love with it.”

With higher elevation comes cooler weather conducive to exploring through the peak of summer. On days when southwest Utah reaches triple digits, it may be no more than 85 degrees in the mountains of Beaver County, Tucker said, and trails are typically clear of snow from late June into October.

Tucker High Adventure Tours also offers mountain bike, climbing gear and stand-up paddleboard rentals for those who prefer a self-guided experience.

The family that plays together stays together

Adventure is all in the family for the Tucker crew. Tucker said he and his five siblings – all of whom have guided for Tucker High Adventure Tours – grew up skiing, hiking and camping, led by their father throughout the mountains of the West.

“We’re passionate guides about our area,” he said. “We’re continuing to learn about it; there’s so much more to explore.”

Tucker studied commercial recreation at the University of Utah and was part of the management team at Eagle Point for 10 years. Running Tucker High Adventure Tours became his full-time job this spring with the opening of the store, which also includes a full-service bike shop, and outfitter.

When the seasons change, Tucker and his guides don’t stop, they just switch gears. This winter, they will be introducing ski and snowboard rentals and tune-ups at the ready to hit the slopes or traverse the backcountry.

Tucker has spent the last decade exploring the Tushar and Mineral Mountains and said he is excited to share their raw beauty with visitors looking for an unforgettable outdoor experience with a real sense of adventure.

“If there’s something you want to do that’s adventurous and outside, give us a call,” he said.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Resources

Tucker High Adventure Tours | Address: 399 N. Highway 153, Beaver | Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Telephone: 435-625-1213 | Email: info@tuckerhighadventuretours.com | Website .

