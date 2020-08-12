1932 — August 9, 2020

William Marion Roberts returned to his heavenly father, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Leeds Utah. If there was an “Ageless Club” he would be the founder.

Will, a prolific writer, wrote this: “My birthday was not in 1972, nor 1962, nor even 1942. I was born in 1932 in what is traditionally known as Washington’s Bottom West Virginia. I have just turned 66 years young. However, be not dismayed, I am in good health and I work 10 to 12 hours per day, five to six days pers week.

More importantly, I have always been a late bloomer.

I was late being born, thus weighed 11 pounds.

I was 22 before entering college.

I was 31 before having my first child.

I was 33 before graduating from University of Nevada.

I was 35 before overcoming my poor self-image and began public speaking.

I was 42 before becoming certified to fly multi-engine aircraft on land and sea.

I was 43 before running a 10-mile race.

I was 44 before learning how to play blackjack!

I was 50 before adopting my three boys in Las Vegas.

I was 52 before my beautiful, wonderful daughter was born.

I was 57 before writing and publishing my first book.

I was 65 before singing my first solo before a large audience.

I was 66 before entering law school.

Oddly enough, I conceived, built, and managed, as the major partner, the King 8 Hotel and Casino on Tropicana (now the Wild Wild West Hotel and Casino). I had studied the stats and knew the numbers that the casino needed —but had never played blackjack as a consumer. I had no interest in being on the losing side of the tables.”

Miscellaneous awards, memberships, school licenses and experiences

Former volunteer fireman and medic.

Graduate police training course in A.

U S Military four years (two and a half years on the destroyer USS Sperry).

Flight training helicopter soloed.

Flight instructor, commercial pilot.

Flight certified multi-engine land and sea, instruments.

Member barbershop quartet singers.

Member church and college choirs.

Past PTA President.

Past President of the St. George area Tough Love.

Past officer in Toastmasters.

Graduate Dale Carnegie course.

Former licensed general contractor — Alaska, Utah and Nevada.

Former licensed Real Estate Broker — Utah and Nevada.

Former member of the Eagles (a high-level presidential support group).

Graduate Campaign Management College, Washington DC.

Worked on several political campaigns — congressional, senatorial and local.

Certified Scuba Diver.

Qualified parachutist.

Awarded trophies for archer.

Scout Master — various positions in scouting.

Owned and operated heavy equipment — backhoe, dump truck.

Experienced offshore fisherman — owned and operated a 31-foot sport fishing boat in Kana, Hawaii.

Experienced Game Hunter — Successful African elephant and lion hunts with bow and arrow amongst many other species.

He was 70 when he ran the St. George Marathon in 2002 but of his accomplishments, he was most proud of his posterity. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he left them a legacy of kindness and hospitality of which he was best known for.

Will Roberts is survived by his children: Rusty (Suzanne) Roberts, Shannon (Brad) Brown, John, Jared (Hideyo) Roberts, Brigham (Beth) Roberts and Leilani (Justin) Zufelt; 31 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 E. 600 North, Hurricane, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.