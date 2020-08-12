Cycling events invite riders to enjoy great outdoors in Brian Head, Bryce Canyon

Participants in the "Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride," Garfield County, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Kevin Winzeler via Ruby's Inn, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — Whether you are seeking the thrill of a mountain bike race or simply want to enjoy Southern Utah’s canyon country at a leisurely pace, several upcoming weekend events are sure to satiate cycling enthusiasts of all ages.

Flyin’ Brian

The annual “Flyin’ Brian” event is flying again at Brian Head Resort. One of the most rugged downhill mountain bike races in the intermountain west returns this weekend. Racers will compete in two heats — the Super D on Saturday, Aug. 15, and the Downhill on Sunday, Aug 16.

“With superb spectator access and the cool mountain air and relaxing vibe at the Giant Steps Lodge base area, the event is sure to make for a grand weekend in Southern Utah,” the resort said in a press release. “So come on up to the gnarliest bike event of the year!”

Non-racing guests can also enjoy the summer activities on offer at the resort.

For more event details and sign-up information, visit the Brian Head Resort website.

Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride

Families and avid bikers alike are tuning up their bicycles as the annual “Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride” draws near. The fourth annual bike ride is sponsored by Ruby’s Inn, set to start near the entrance of Bryce Canyon National Park on Aug. 22.

The Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride came to fruition as a 17-mile, ADA-approved, paved bike trail was built, connecting two iconic landmarks in Utah. Starting at Inspiration Point in Bryce Canyon National Park, this scenic trail winds its way through beautiful, rich red rock with fragrant Ponderosa pines outlining the pathway as users make their way to Red Canyon.

“The Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride is a family-favorite,” Lance Syrett, hotel general manager of Ruby’s Inn, said in a press release. “My daughter has been doing it since she was seven and loves it. It’s a great family-friendly ride that people of all ages can enjoy.”

Guests can register online at the Ruby’s Inn website. Registration opens at 6:50 a.m. on the grass by the Bryce Canyon Shuttle Station in Bryce Canyon City. The bike ride is free, but space is limited.

Participants are encouraged to sign up online to reserve their spot as soon as possible. Registration includes a T-shirt, shuttle rides, snacks along the way, and each registered rider is entered into a prize drawing. For those who do not own a bike or are unable to bring their own, bikes can be rented from the Sinclair Station.

The shuttles will chauffeur riders and their bikes to the starting location at Inspiration Point inside of Bryce Canyon National Park. They will also be ready to offer rides back to Ruby’s Inn at the end of the course. For anyone who is concerned or uncomfortable riding in the shuttles, they are welcome to use their own vehicles to shuttle.

The annual Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride was created in tandem by Ruby’s Inn, Bryce Canyon City, Bryce Canyon National Park, Garfield County Office of Tourism and the Bryce Canyon Natural History Association, a non-profit organization partnered with Bryce Canyon National Park.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.