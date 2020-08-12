Cedar City LDS temple among 10 temples in Utah moving into second phase of reopening

A temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cedar City, Utah, October 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has set forth a plan for 10 temples in Utah to enter the second phase of reopening. The phased reopening begins Aug. 17 and includes seven additional temples in other states and countries.

The church shut down temple services worldwide earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, a small number of temples, including the Cedar City Utah Temple, were partially reopened in the first phase of the church’s overall plan. Temples under the first phase of the plan are able to “perform living sealings only for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions.”

Temple services are also held by appointment only.

The LDS church announced Monday that the Cedar City Utah Temple, along with nine other temples across Utah and seven in other parts of the United States and world, were entering the second phase of the reopening plan.

In addition to Cedar City, other second phase temples in Utah include Bountiful, Brigham City, Logan, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo and Vernal. Second phase openings outside of Utah include the Adelaide Australia, Anchorage Alaska, Brisbane Australia, London England, Medford Oregon, Nauvoo Illinois and Perth Australia temples.

Under the second phase of what is to be a four-phase plan, the LDS temple in Cedar City and others will now be able to perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with priority given for those who will be sealed. The next priority will be endowments for in-field missionaries, who left home prior to receiving their endowment, followed by those departing for missionary service in the near future.

These priorities will be addressed according to the capacity and scheduling ability of each temple. The temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations.

The third phase of the plan involves continuing to provide the living ordinances, returning to proxy ordinance for the dead and reopening patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations as needed.

The fourth phrase of the plan will see a return to regular temple operations.

As part of the second phase, temple workers and patrons are to continue wearing face coverings at all times. There will be a very limited numbers of patrons in the temple at one time and a minimal staff, who will sanitize part of the temple after each ceremony, arrange social distancing and seating arrangements and hold temperature checks at the entrance.

All government and public health directives will be observed, including restrictions related to travel and crossing state or other regional borders and the use of safety equipment such as masks. Only those who are in good health and have no symptoms of COVID-19 should come to the temple.

A full list of LDS temples and their current status can be found here.

