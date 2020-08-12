April 4, 1927 — July 18, 2020

Maurice “Maurie” Horner, 93, died peacefully at The Retreat at SunRiver in St. George, Utah on July 18, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1927, to Earl R. Nixon and Jane Ellen Spencer in Tooele, Utah. She married A. William “Bill” Horner on May 26, 1947, in Evanston, Wyoming.

Maurie spent much of her youth in Iona, Idaho and Escalante, Utah. After the death of her mother and remarriage of her father, the family moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was Valedictorian of her High School class and attended BYU. After her marriage to Bill, the couple resided in Yonkers, New York, and later Pearl River, New York, before retiring to St. George, Utah.

She is survived by her daughters: Barbara (Peter) Brower and Jacqueline Kanekoa; sisters: Norine (Herb) Allen and Louise (Robert) Liston; grandchildren: Kevin (Joelle) Brower, Michael Brower, Katherine Brower, Shauna (Trevor) Goulding, Kamaka Kanekoa, Kamuela Kanekoa, Moronai Kanekoa and Maren Kanekoa; and great-grandchildren: Kendall Brower, Reese Brower, Courtney Brower, Ryan Brower, Gabriel Goulding, Elisabeth Goulding, Jacob Goulding and Samuel Goulding. She is preceded in death by her husband, A. William “Bill” Horner; daughter, Laura Lee Griggs; brother, Elray (Tillie) Nixon; and son-in-law, William Kanekoa.

Maurie was a beloved resident of The Retreat at SunRiver and an active and devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who loved the outdoors, sewing, crafts, music, traveling and people. Her upbeat and caring disposition will be terribly missed.

Funeral services will be held in St. George, Utah on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a visitation at 10 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd.

Graveside services will be held in Escalante, Utah on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Escalante Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.