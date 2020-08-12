Utah Wine Festival’s Farm to Fork Dinner approved by Iron County Commission

Composite image, background image of Red Acre Farm's Breakfast on the Farm event, posted July 24, 2020, Iron County, image of the Utah Wine Festival logo | Background photo courtesy of Red Acre Farm CSA Facebook page, logo courtesy of Utah Wine Festival Facebook page, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Iron County Commission approved local consent for the Farm to Fork Dinner that will be part of this year’s Utah Wine Festival during Labor Day weekend.

Symbria Patterson of Red Acre Farm approached the commission Monday to ask for local consent for the event, which will be held at her farm on Sept. 5.

“I’m here on behalf of IG Winery,” she said. “We want to ask for local consent.”

Patterson said IG Winery is owned by someone from Las Vegas, but it is still a local business.

“They’re choosing to grow grapes in Washington County, and they’re choosing a local farm to have the dinner at and will use all local purveyors,” Patterson said.

Patterson said the event will follow safety guidelines regarding COVID-19.

“They’re having their event with all the safety precautions and we’ll do everything we need to by state and health code law,” Patterson said.

Local consent, which allows the winery to serve wine at the event, was approved unanimously by the commission for the dinner.

According to a press release, the Utah Wine Festival was designed to showcase wineries and vineyards throughout Utah. This will be the second year of the event, which was previously called the Utah Wine Competition.

The festival will take place from Sept. 4-6, with events including wine and popcorn pairing, wine tasting competitions and a picnic at Twin Peaks Vineyard.

More information about the festival can be found on the Utah Wine Festival Facebook page.

New Iron County personnel

The commission also approved two new hires for the landfill and one transfer from the landfill to the road department for the county.

Scott Carter was approved as the landfill technician and Hunter Lorance was hired as the scale attendant apprentice technician. Both hires are backfills for vacant positions and will start Aug. 24. Tyler Hoyt will also be transferred from the landfill to the road department as a maintenance worker, which is also a backfill for a vacant position.

